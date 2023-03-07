The frontman for a St. Louis band kicked off the 23rd season of NBC’s “The Voice” in fine style, wowing the four judges with his take on a country classic.

Neil Salsich, lead singer and guitarist for The Mighty Pines, was the first performer on the two-hour premiere’s blind auditions. Guitar in hand, Salsich got all four judges to turn their chairs with his rendition of Hank Williams’ “Honky Tonk Blues.”

Blake Shelton, in his final season as a judge on the show, was first to turn his chair. Fellow judges Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Niall Horan followed in quick succession.

Shelton blocked Clarkson from pitching Salsich on joining her team for the season. All four judges praised Salsich’s voice and vibe.

Ultimately, Salsich, an admitted bluegrass musician, didn’t stray far from his roots, and picked Shelton to be his coach.