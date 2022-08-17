ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis NAACP continues to meet with city and county police departments to discuss reforming their pursuit policies.

Seven people including two children died in crashes involving drivers running from police over a three-week period in April and May.

The NAACP held discussions with police and the Department of Justice. They described the talks as “substantial” and “fruitful.”

They said there are “agreements on a number of fronts.” The organization anticipates wrapping up mediation next month.