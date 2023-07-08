ST. LOUIS – Not everyone can drive or has access to a car. If that’s the case for you, new research shows you might be better off without one in St. Louis compared to many other places.

St. Louis was named among the Top 20 best cities to live without a car in a recent report from CoworkingCafe, a business platform that helps people find and book co-working spaces.

The report analyzed more than 300 cities around the United States and ranked cities based on certain factors that could add to one’s quality of life without needing a car. That includes public transportation arrangements, modes of travel (like biking and walking) and costs associated with non-car transportation.

According to CoworkingCafe, around 7 percent of people in St. Louis use public transportation as their primary mode of traveling. Another 4 percent commute most often by walking and around 1 percent commute most often by biking.

Metro St. Louis is the main public transportation agency in St. Louis, offering two train lines that stretch from the county to the city and parts of Illinois, in addition to bus services. Great Rivers Greenway offers a network of biking trails around the St. Louis metro with nearly 130 miles worth of greenways in present day.

St. Louis was the highest-ranked Missouri city on the CoworkingCafe rankings. The study named Boston, Massachusetts the best city to live without a car.