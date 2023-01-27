ST. LOUIS – One new study goes “all in” to review some of the country’s best cities for gamblers. For bettors, big and small, the St. Louis scene offers plenty to enjoy.

St. Louis was named among the Top 10 gambling cities in the United States, according to a recent analysis released from tourism site Attractions of America. The Gateway City ranked 10th overall and placed only behind Chicago among Midwestern cities.

Attractions of America offered the following review on the St. Louis gambling scene:

“Some consider St. Louis, Missouri, one of the Midwest’s best-kept gambling secrets.

It’s yet another one of the cities with casinos on riverboats and has managed to turn its limited allowances for the sport into an exciting and thrilling experience.

This Gateway to the West is filled with a unique culture that makes it a compelling destination for gamblers looking for a change from the usual flashiness of places like Reno and Vegas.

Most of the city’s gambling activities are centered around the River City area, where you’ll basically be thrust into a perpetual party.

There are casinos, nightclubs, eateries, and much more, making it clear why Missouri is called the Show-Me State.

There are just three main casinos in the city, but even just the Hollywood Casino is enough to draw guests from all over.”

One other unique attribute, all St. Louis area casinos are required to follow a Missouri law to set up the casino as an artificial moat or building within 1000 feet of the Mississippi River or Missouri River.

In the St. Louis region, some of the most well-known casinos include River City Casino, Casino Queen, Horseshoe St. Louis, Hollywood Casino and Ameristar Casino.

The study named Las Vegas the top city for gamblers in the United States. The research team considered factors such as history, odds and city atmospheres to rank 20 cities.