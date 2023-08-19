ST. LOUIS – Perhaps you’re looking to plan one last summer trip around Labor Day weekend. If that’s the case, but you’re also looking for some budget-friendly adventures, St. Louis might be the stop for you.

A research team for finance website CardRates.com recently published a list of “13 underrated travel destinations to get the most bang for your buck.”

St. Louis was named the seventh-best city in the study, which used data from the US Bureau of Transportation and TripAdvisor to organize the rankings. The Gateway City is recognized for its purchasing power, quality of life and variety of activities.

“The Home of the Gateway Arch presents visitors with wide-open vistas looking west and the historic vigor of a river town looking east,” said the CardRates.com study.

Some of the top recommendations, per the study, were Grant’s Farm, Cathedral Basilica, the St. Louis Art Museum, Science Center and Laumeier Sculpture Park.

Cleveland was recognized as the best “bang for your buck” city in this study. Most of the top choices were in the east coast, and none were located further west than the Central Time Zone.