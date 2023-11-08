ST. LOUIS – For singles looking to shape their future and meet a potential partner, St. Louis might have something to offer.

A new study from Zumper.com ranked St. Louis, as the second-best US city for singles to live. Only Atlanta finished higher in the study.

St. Louis was praised for its affordable living and a relatively high percentage of singles. “St. Louis is also known for its rich entertainment options and various restaurants,” the study adds.

Research teams evaluated 100 major cities across the U.S. and considered factors such as rent prices, single population percentage, cost of living standards, and access to dining and entertainment.

“With affordable living options, vibrant entertainment scenes, and bustling dating environments, these cities are the perfect places to embark on your cuffing season journey, or to relish in the joys of singlehood,” said the Zumper.com study.

To compile the rankings, Zumper used figures from the U.S. Census Bureau, Open Street Map and COLI.org, in addition to results from a renter satisfaction survey.