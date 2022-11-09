ST. LOUIS – St. Louis native and superstar actress Jenifer Lewis has taken on the role of an activist, not for a new movie or television show, but for her personal mission to make a difference in the world.

Lewis was in the Gateway City recently promoting her book titled “Walking in My Joy.” During a special engagement at the Loretto-Hilton Center for Performing Arts on the campus of Webster University, the Webster alum engaged a huge crowd as she shared fascinating stories about her life’s journey. She also discussed serious issues that moved her to play a greater role in advancing humanity, including mass shootings, police brutality, and mental health.

The Kinloch native moves between acting and activism as she encourages everyone who listens to do one thing.

“I always say human beings have one job, self-care. That is the first thing you gotta do, self-care. Take care of yourself,” Lewis said.