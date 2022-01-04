St. Louis native competes on FOX’s new cooking show ‘Next Level Chef’

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis native is a contestant on FOX’s new cooking show.

Kenny Everett, 34, has a chance to win $250,000 on “Next Level Chef,” which airs on Wednesdays starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The show is “the next evolution in cooking competitions” created by well-known chef Gordon Ramsay, according to a press release.

The show’s set consists of “stunningly” different kitchens on three floors.

“From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment because Ramsay believes the true test of a great chef is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!” the press release states.

Ramsay and fellow chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais take the contestants under their wings in an “attempt to bring out the very best” in them.

“Creativity, consistency, and cunning are the recipe for success to make it to the NEXT LEVEL, as the competitors adapt to the challenges waiting for them,” the press release states. “Only one can walk away with a life-changing $250,000 grand prize and become a NEXT LEVEL CHEF!”