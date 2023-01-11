ST. LOUIS – Evan Peters won the Golden Globe Award for “Best Actor in a Limited Series” for his portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer. The 35-year-old actor is originally from St. Louis, Missouri. He lived in Ballwin and attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Manchester before his family moved to Michigan.

Peters began acting in the early 2000s and has since portrayed a variety of roles in films and on television.

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is a fictionalized account of one of America’s most notorious serial killers, seen mostly through the eyes of his victims. Jeffrey Dahmer, the primary character, is played by Peters.

Peters explained what it was like to play the serial killer during a Netflix moderated discussion on October 29, 2022.

“Doing the role, I wanted to give it 120 percent the whole way through, so I brought in a lot of darkness and negativity,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Peters stated that he spent months preparing for the job by wearing Dahmer’s shoes, clothes, and glasses and putting weights on his arms. He also walked like a killer by wearing weighted shoes. He went on to claim that he was unsure whether to accept the position at first, and that when he did, he was terrified.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to People magazine, Peters thanked writer Ryan Murphy for allowing him to be part of the Dahmer series.

Peters is best known for his roles in the FX series “American Horror Story,” where he has appeared in all seasons. In addition to “Kick-Ass,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” and “American Animals,” Peters has appeared in other major films. He is well-known for his acting range and ability to take on hard parts.