St. Louis native Judy Rankin says 2022 her last year in golf broadcasting

Judy Rankin provides course commentary for ABC-TV at the 45th Bob Hope Chrysler Classic Pro Am at PGA West Country Club January 24, 2004. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS–After a career over the last 60+ years of playing the game of golf and later providing broadcast analysis for it, Judy Rankin is ready to wind down.

The St. Louis native who sharpened her skills at Forest Park en route to winning the state amateur tournament in 1959 at the age of 14, playing to the lowest amateur score in the U.S. Women’s Open and earning a Sports Illustrated cover before she was 16, made the announcement Thursday when she was presented with the Rolex Commissioners Award Thursday in Naples, Florida.

“I’m coming to the end of my time,” Golf Digest reported of her remarks. “I’m not going to do a Brett Favre and retire about four times. I am seriously slowing down. I don’t know how much there will be after this, at some point I will see you next year.” The outlet reports Rankin will work “around four” tournaments in 2022.

Rankin won 28 professional tournaments before she retired from playing at the age of 38. She was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2000 and the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame, as well as the St. Louis Walk of Fame.