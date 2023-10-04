ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis native, Katurah Topps, 35, is competing on the 45th season of CBS’s Survivor this year. She is currently a civil rights attorney in Brooklyn, New York, and she represents a strong local presence on the show.

MANA ISLAND – SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 4, (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Katurah Topps. (Photo by Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images)

In this season of Survivor, a group of 18 contestants finds themselves stranded in Fiji, divided into three tribes of six members each. They are tasked with building a new society while adapting to the physical and social challenges of their environment. The game subjects players to a series of challenges that test both their mental and physical abilities.

Players must make choices about taking risks for potential rewards while also navigating the complex social dynamics and forming alliances that can assist them. Despite their diverse backgrounds, all participants share the common goal of becoming the sole survivors, relying on their intelligence, gameplay skills, and endurance.

In her introduction on Survivor, Topps shared that she currently works at the nation’s premier civil rights law firm, a role that demands most of her time. Her decision to join Survivor stemmed from a moment of self-reflection, prompting her to seek a new adventure.

As a black queer woman, Topps has honed her adaptability in response to a world that often demands survival skills. She recognized that the skills she’s developed can be an asset in the game of survival.

Topps said that her primary strategy on Survivor is to charm her fellow contestants, presenting herself as a sweet small-town girl who may not be as strategically minded as she truly is. Her participation in the show represents an opportunity for her to prioritize self-discovery and demonstrate her true capabilities.

For those interested in Topps’ Survivor journey, her comments can be found starting at the 10:59-minute mark during the premiere episode. Don’t miss the next episode tonight.