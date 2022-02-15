St. Louis native Nikki Glaser’s reality, docu-series set to premiere this spring

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis native Nikki Glaser’s own reality, docu-series is set to premiere on E! this spring.

“Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?” is a half-hour show that follows Glaser as she uproots her life in Hollywood and moves back to her home of St. Louis, according to a press release. The show will premiere Sunday, May 1, with two back-to-back episodes starting at 10 p.m. ET.

“Nikki returns to St. Louis where she embarks on a hilarious and often uncomfortable journey of self-discovery. In the midst of her chaotic move, Nikki leans heavily on her parents Julie and EJ Glaser, her childhood bestie Kerstin Robertson, her platonic roommate Andrew Collin, and even her ex-boyfriend Chris Convy,” the press release states.

“As a big fish in a small pond, Nikki also experiences a comedy of errors as she struggles to find love. Despite being back home, her focus is still sharp as she continues to hustle more than ever to make sure her star stays on the rise.

“She is testing out the waters as a musician and often ropes her family into her professional sphere, sometimes to their joy or embarrassment. Though her career is at a high, Nikki stays grounded by her friends and family who still see her as just Nikki from St. Louis.”

The show is produced by Evolution Media with Alex Baskin, Douglas Ross, Brian McCarthy, Ailee O’Neill, Sarah Kane, and Nikki Glaser serving as Executive Producers.