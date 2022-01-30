St. Louis native visits cemeteries across America to honor fallen troops

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Since last Memorial Day, Jedd Price has traveled across the country and visited national cemeteries to place pennies on veterans’ graves. On Sunday, Price completed his goal, placing the last of 100,000 pennies on a soldier’s headstone.

Price said he got the idea in 2020 while cleaning the headstone of his grandfather, an Army veteran.

What started as a goal to place a thousand pennies of fallen soldiers’ headstones turned into a year-long journey, taking him through six states.

And even though Price has reached his goal, he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. Seeing the positive reactions from families of the fallen has increased his motivation.

His new goal is to find a way to have scheduled cleanings for the headstones of fallen soldiers so their family and friends can have a nice place to visit.