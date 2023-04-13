ST. LOUIS – The Gateway to the West is in the running for the title of America’s “most walkable city” as part of a national poll conducted by USA TODAY.

St. Louis has been nominated for national spotlight through the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. A panel recently nominated 20 large cities around the United States for recognition.

As of early Thursday afternoon, St. Louis is currently ranked third among the 20 U.S. cities, trailing only Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Long Beach, California.

The City of St. Louis stretches 66.17 square miles, much of it along the Mississippi River, and consists of 79 unique neighborhoods. Some well-known destinations to walk around in city limits include the Gateway Arch grounds, the Riverfront Trail, Forest Park, Mississippi Greenway and John F. Kennedy Memorial Forest.

Voting closes at 11 a.m. CT on May 8. USA TODAY will announce the winners of the competition later in 2023.

To vote for St. Louis in the “most walkable city” competition, click here.