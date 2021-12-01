St. Louis high school students march against gun violence in honor of 19-year-old

ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of students from Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School marched against gun violence on Wednesday in honor of 19-year-old Isis Mahr.



Mahr was murdered in a quadruple shooting in St. Louis in October after coming home from work at an elderly care facility. Her father said she had a heart of gold.



“My daughter was very dynamic. She gave a lot to the community in her 19 years that she lived on this earth, that God gave her to me and my family,” said her father Atif Mahr.

Mahr was a 2020 standout Cardinal Ritter College Prep graduate. Her family said she was a member of the soccer team and was someone who naturally loved and cared for everyone around her.



She volunteered in the community and was studying to be a nurse. Isis friends and family said the march and rally mean the world.



“I’m grateful for the support. It’s a beautiful day,” her father said. “It washed away the grief and the pain to have this march in her honor to stop the violence and stop the killing and put the guns down. I can say like a parent the community has spoken about my daughter and said enough is enough.”

