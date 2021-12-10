St. Louis nonprofit giving away 100 desks to students in need

ST. LOUIS — A nonprofit organization in St. Louis wants to help children in need of a space to study and learn at home.

Angelic Healthcare’s Community Outreach Program is giving away 100 desks to students ahead of the holidays. The organization serves families in Pagedale, St. Louis City, and St. Louis County.

Retired Pine Lawn Police Chief Rickey Collins and long-time friend Lou Thimes, Jr. worked with the Home Depot and some volunteers to put the desks together in time for Christmas.

“I saw an opportunity where a guy was building desks and giving them to children,” said Collins. “I said to myself, ‘You can’t build a desk.’ So, I reached out to Home Depot, who provided the material, and my friend built them. We were able to get them built and we got chairs.”

Angelic Healthcare’s Community Outreach Program is asking families in need of a desk to contact them before Christmas. For more information, visit: http://www.angelichealthcareservices.com/community-outreach-program.html