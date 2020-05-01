St. Louis nonprofit reaching out to preteen girls during pandemic

ST. LOUIS – A special effort is underway to help preteen girls who may be feeling isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Girls in the Know is launching virtual classes to empower and educate girls about their bodies and safety. Girls in the Know offers free empowerment classes to St Louis Public Schools.

Normally, the classes are conducted in-person by licensed professional women. Now schools are closed so Girls in the Know went to virtual classes. They dropped off personal period and hygiene kits to the Nahed Chapman New American Academy on South Grand. The kits will go to families who can’t afford to buy these items themselves. Many of them are homeless and foster care girls.

Girls in the Know is also hoping to raise enough money to provide their online classes free of charge to more than a thousand girls. They started a virtual fundraiser Thursday through Friday. All donations will be quadruply matched. Just go to charidy.com/gitk to donate.