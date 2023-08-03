ST. LOUIS — A man is accused of ramming a police vehicle with a stolen SUV, injuring an officer. Rodney Patterson, 46, is facing several charges including assault, resisting arrest, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police say that Patterson was driving a white Hyundai Entourage in the 1600 block of South Jefferson at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. He ran away after hitting the unmarked police car. Officers were eventually able to place him under arrest.

A detective was injured during the incident and taken to the hospital for treatment. Police have not disclosed the extent of the officer’s injuries.

Patterson is being held with no bond.