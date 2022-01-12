St. Louis officers call for backup after shooting near downtown gas station

ST. LOUIS, MO. – Police called for backup after a shooting at a gas station in downtown St. Louis. The “Officer in need of aid” call went out at around 11:00 am today and that typically brings a massive police presence to the scene.

Police tell FOX 2 that someone was shot at near the intersection of North Tucker and Convention Plaza. The shooting may have occurred at the nearby Shell gas station. Many people fled the scene.

One person was taken into police custody during the incident and no officers were injured.

This is a developing story. More details are still coming into the FOX 2 Newsroom. Refresh this article for the latest update.