ST. LOUIS, Mo.- St. Louis city officials are in the preliminary stages of planning new safety features for Chippewa Street near Ted Drewes.

One week ago, 17-year-old, Matthew Nikolai was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the 6700 block of Chippewa Street while crossing the street from Ted Drewes.

Police have released a photo of the truck in question which is a grey Ford F-150.

A Ted Drewes customer said there has been reckless driving in the area.

“People drive extremely fast on Chippewa, we used to live on Chippewa, and it’s just a raceway,” said Michaela Rodriguez. “I don’t know why because there are a lot of lights, but people drive through them anyways.”

If you stand in line at Ted Drewes, it doesn’t take long before you see a car almost get into an accident.

“There were a few instances, where I heard tires screeching and cars slamming on the brakes really quickly,” said Ted Drewes customer, Andrea Isbell. “So, it was a little scary, and of course, the first thing I did was look for my friend’s kids and it feels really close to us.”

Another Ted Drewes customer said speed bumps should be in the area.

“Speed bump would be a good idea,” said Ted Drewes customer, Lauren Rhodes. “Or a crosswalk with flashing lights.”

St. Louis Alderman Tom Oldenburg said officials have begun talking about possible changes.

“The city and Ted Drewes have begun the process of pricing and procuring protective bollards that would be placed along the sidewalk in front of the business in an effort to protect patrons from dangerous drivers and speeding motorists,” said Oldenburg.

City officials said they give the public updates as they create new future designs.

A spokesperson for the City of St. Louis released the following statement:

“Improving pedestrian safety is a priority of the City of St. Louis. Recognizing the community’s concern following last Friday’s tragic hit-and-run, the City’s Board of Public Service is exploring road designs and measures to protect pedestrians at this location. We will keep stakeholders updated on progress and next steps as the design are finalized.”