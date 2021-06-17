St. Louis officials update efforts to close the Workhouse

ST. LOUIS– Interim St. Louis Public Safety Director Dan Isom is expected to provide an update on the efforts to close the Medium Security Institution known as the Workhouse.

Isom is working with officials and prosecutors at the city, state, and federal levels to ensure a timely closure of the facility.

A budget proposal for the 2022 fiscal year from newly elected Mayor Tishaura Jones outlines a plan to close “The Workhouse.” The medium-security jail has been a rallying point for activists after inhumane conditions were exposed by FOX 2’s Elliott Davis.

The closing of The Workhouse would save the city $7.8 million, according to St. Louis City estimates. That money would go to balancing the city’s budget and services for detainees. Over a million dollars is slated to support social workers, case management, mental health services, and childcare.