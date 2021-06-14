St. Louis one of most affordable places to have a wedding

ST. LOUIS– A new report from SmartAsset.com ranked the most affordable places to have a wedding this year and St. Louis came in third on the list.

The report looked at the 97 largest cities in the United States. It measured things like average wedding cost, public parkland, and percentage of various vendors.

The report found weddings in St. Louis cost an average of $24,152. While that ranked 52 out of 97 cities, St. Louis also had nearly 14 catering businesses for every 100,000 residents, the best overall for that metric.

St. Louis also had the fourth-highest number of religious organizations and ninth-highest number of hairdressers, tailors, dressmakers per capita. However, when it comes to high property crime and violent crimes, the city ranks second to last.

Here are the top 5 cities:

Nashville, TN New Orleans, LA St. Louis, MO Oklahoma City, OK Henderson, NV