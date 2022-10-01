ST. LOUIS – A project many years in the making is now a reality as the city of St. Louis opened up hundreds of new mixed-income apartments earlier this week.

Preservation Square in north St. Louis opened up nearly 700 new units this week. Located just north of the Downtown business district. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and others gathered Thursday to celebrate the $159-million development.

“These homes will strengthen the community and help connect St. Louisans to good-paying jobs in [Downtown St. Louis],” says Mayor Jones via Twitter.

Other features of Preservation Square include a new management building and renovated community building, a recreation area, smaller spaces for outdoor recreation and play on each block, and a number of larger buildings on 14th Street alongside a proposed Metrolink Light Rail expansion route. The apartments are located in the 1400 block of North 16th Street.