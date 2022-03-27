ST. LOUIS – The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says 10 million people have now fled their homes in Ukraine because of the Russian invasion. Organizations in the St. Louis area have been preparing to aid and house refugees.

New Life Evangelistic Center has been clearing out a donated house in Breckenridge Hills for refugee relief. President Joe Biden announced Thursday the United States will accept 100,000 Ukrainians into the country through a variety of programs. St. Louis could welcome a thousand within the next year. Volunteers say New Life is hoping to have 100 houses for Ukrainian newcomers over the next few years.

St. John United Church of Christ is offering aid to Ukrainian refugees through donations. Over the past three weeks, they have been collecting supplies like diapers, baby formula, and canned food to ship to Ukraine. They met Sunday morning to pack supplies.