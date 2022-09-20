ST. LOUIS – September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and on Tuesday women in Des Peres are raising awareness with a day of pampering.

St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness is hosting their 10th annual Teal Toes Event. It’s all happening at the Nail Pro in Des Peres on Manchester Road. Attendees are encouraged to choose a teal color for their pedicure to show support.

Teal is the designated color of ovarian cancer awareness. They suggest you make an appointment because time slots fill up quickly.