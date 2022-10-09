ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness is hosting its annual 5K Run and Walk, the largest event in St. Louis dedicated to supporting women battling ovarian cancer.

It’s from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, October 9. It’s a family-friendly event that’s open to all at the Soldier’s Memorial Military Museum. To recognize and honor ovarian cancer survivors in attendance, a Survivor Ceremony will be held, where each survivor will be recognized by name and receive a flower. There will also be an In Honor and Memory wall where event participants may hang a photo, write a message to their loved ones, share inspiring quotes and more.

The event is dedicated to supporting women battling ovarian cancer, their families and loved ones, and to raising funds for ovarian cancer research and awareness programs. Flu shots will be provided on-site by Walgreens for all event-goers ages 12 and up.

St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness is a non-profit that wants to increase ovarian cancer survivorship by promoting awareness of early warning signs. It was founded in 2002 by seven women battling ovarian cancer. The non-profit has invested $540,000 in research funding.

The registration fee for the one-mile run is $30, and $35 for the 5K.