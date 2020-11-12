St. Louis Pandemic Task Force issues dire warning as COVID hospitalizations increase

ST. LOUIS – Hospitals in the St. Louis region are struggling to keep up with the increasing number of COVID patients as health officials warn it may become difficult to sustain quality healthcare for the ill.

The region, which includes hospitals on both sides of the Mississippi River, has set new records for averages of hospital admission and hospitalizations.

In addition, ICU and ventilator numbers are about where they were at when officials ordered stay-at-home orders in the spring.

Earlier this week, Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said “the virus is winning.” In an interview with FOX 2, Garza said it’s hard to track where COVID transmission originates. He noted doctors were starting to see more positive cases from patients who hang out in private settings and informal gatherings.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 120 yesterday to 109 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 99 yesterday to 101 today, a new seven-day moving average record.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 572 yesterday to 599 today, a new seven-day moving average record.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 656 yesterday to 681 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 131 yesterday to 165 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 129 yesterday to 139 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 77 yesterday to 84 today.

Across the system hospitals, 109 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 8,703.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is represented by the four major health systems in the region – BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, and St. Luke’s Hospital.

A second consecutive day of hospital discharges at 109 patients indicates the care received has improved over time and medical personnel now have better ways to treat people. Still, hospitals have admitted 706 people in the last seven days, and only 618 of those patients have been discharged.