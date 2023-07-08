ST. LOUIS – A parking lot attendant was robbed at gunpoint Friday while working around a concert at Busch Stadium.

The robbery happened at a parking lot in the 700 block of South Broadway. No major injuries were reported from the situation, but the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators say the victim, a 68-year-old man, was working while the suspect parked his car. The victim went to check on the driver and attempted to collect a payment. After that, the suspect got out of the car and pointed a handgun at him.

The suspect demanded money and the victim complied. The suspect reportedly took off in a newer model silver Ford F-150.

Authorities later found the suspect’s car unoccupied in the Columbus Square neighborhood. The suspect is believed to be a man in his 40s.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.