St. Louis pauses $500 cash assistance after 10,000 applications submitted

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis has paused its $500 cash assistance program after thousands of people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic submitted applications for relief.

More than 10,000 applications have been submitted since the city’s online portal opened on Dec. 18.

The city, which partnered with the United Way of Greater St. Louis, is using nearly $5 million in federal COVID-relief funding for the payments.

“These payments will go far in helping 9,300 families make ends meet, and we’ve seen an outstanding response as we look to invest in our neighborhoods in this new and innovative way,” said Mayor Tishuara Jones.

The program will remain in effect until funding for the 9,300 families is exhausted.