ST. LOUIS — A musical that mixes virtual reality with improv theater is coming to St. Louis Thursday. It’s an experience that you won’t get anywhere else. Plus, the $10 ticket gets you $10 off at the theater’s concession stand or bar.

Actor Brendan Bradley is speaking at the United States Institute for Theatre Technology conference in Downtown St. Louis Friday. He began experimenting with virtual reality and theater during the pandemic. Now, he is presenting a talk on the topic to other professionals. Later that evening he will be performing the “Non-Player Character” at the MX Movie Theatre located across the street from the conference center.

“This really is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our community to try something like this,” states Matt Sanders, General Manager of MX Movies and Bar.

A few audience members will be selected to go on stage and wear virtual reality headsets for the performance. Others can interact from the comfort of their seats through an app.

Bradley will help the audience navigate the story. It is about a Non-Player Character from a video game. The performance mixes the world of theater, video games, escape rooms, and concerts. It is a mix of improvisation and audience participation. His songs help steer the narrative.

Non-Player Character: The Live Virtual Reality Musical

Fri, Mar 17, 2023 8:00 PM – 9:30 PM

MX Movies & Bar

Tickets $10 with a $10 discount for concessions or at the bar.

618 Washington Avenue

St. Louis, Missouri 63101