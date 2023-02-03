ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis photographer is paying tribute to some iconic Black women in history by using photography and visual art in a unique way.

Myrina Renaissance said she started taking pictures with one goal in mind: to honor remarkable women.

“From the moment I picked up my camera, my goal has been to portray Black women, specifically, in a positive image,” she said.

Renaissance created an incredible exhibit called H.E.R. Eminent Reign: The MoveMINT. The NFT photography project places women in history in modern settings. The idea behind Renaissance’s mission is simple: to show how the contributions of some strong, powerful, influential Black women of the past are impacting strong, powerful, influential Black women of today.