St. Louis plastic surgeon, patient react to new breast implant restrictions from FDA

ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that it has taken new action to strengthen communication with patients about the risks of breast implants.

FOX 2 medical reporter Dan Gray talked with a St. Louis-area plastic surgeon and a woman who has decided to get breast implants.

“Today, I had breast consultation or a consultation for a breast augmentation,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified.

She met with Dr. Mark Boschert of Renaissance Plastic Surgery in St. Peters.

“I think it’s close to a half-million women that get implants in this country every year and we hear about a very few people that have any problems,” Dr. Boschert said.

The information from the FDA today about strengthening the communication about breast implant side-effects or warnings is nothing new to some St. Louis-area plastic surgeons. They say they’ve been doing that all along.

“What they’ve done is really taken all the information we have given patients for years, and they’ve kind of devised a checklist where they’re requiring the manufacturers to create a checklist that we share with the patients and go through to make sure they understand all the topics associated with implants,” Dr. Boschert explained.

The FDA said the checklist should detail possible side effects, such as scarring pain rupture, and even a rare form of cancer.

“I like that idea because you can see it right in front of your face, and I think that would be good to just go over everything and check off everything and you’re aware of everything,” the patient said.

“I feel just as confident today after the consultation. Even hearing what the FDA is changing, it doesn’t change my mind, and I’m confident moving forward.”

Dr. Boschert said about 15 years ago, the state of Missouri developed a book of implant information that required surgeons and patients to read and sign. That book has now been replaced with new data from researchers, surgeons, and manufacturers.

“So, I don’t think it’s a bad idea. I think most of the time we do share almost all of that, and today people come in very educated and have a lot of very good questions,” Dr. Boschert said.