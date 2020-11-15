St. Louis police: 11-year-old shoots 16-year-old

ST. LOUIS – An 11-year-old boy shot a teenager during an argument just before noon Saturday in north St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 11:55 a.m. in the 4900 block of Margaretta Avenue, located in the Penrose neighborhood.

Officers found the 16-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. He was rushed to a local hospital and remains in stable condition.

The 11-year-old was taken into custody at the scene and turned over to the St. Louis Juvenile Courts.