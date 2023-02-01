ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said on Wednesday that 149 cars were stolen in just seven days in the City of St. Louis.

Police confirmed this isn’t happening in one particular neighborhood, but all across the city. During a weekly crime briefing on Wednesday, police said it’s been a busy week for criminals.

“In the last week, we have reported 31 aggravated assaults with a firearm, 14 robberies, 6 of those which are carjackings, and 149 motor vehicle thefts,” said Capt. Donnell Moore with SLMPD.

People who live in the city said, unfortunately, the number of cars stolen doesn’t surprise them.

“I think about it every day. I just locked my car to make sure and had to double-check it didn’t get broken into during the day,” said Ryan Liberati.

Some people feel like it is only a matter of time before they become victims.

“I drive a Kia, so that’s going to happen at some point or another,” said William Dunn.

He said two weeks ago his catalytic converter was stolen. Dunn has lived in the city for two years and said he hasn’t noticed a change in crime.

“It hasn’t gotten better, that’s for sure. About a year ago, my roommate got a bullet through his windshield parked out behind our apartment,” Dunn said. “He wasn’t in the car, thankfully.”

Residents across the city are frustrated.

“South city, which is where I live. So I’m a little concerned. Car get broken into, there has been some shootings lately,” Liberati said. “I hear a lot more bullets lately.”

St. Louis City police recommend parking in a well-lit area, getting a car club, and never leaving your car running unattended. Liberati said he wants to see change.

“It just seems rampant; it’s a ridiculous amount of cars,” Liberati said. “I would like to know what the mayor wants to do about it, but she seems silent.”