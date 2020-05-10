St. Louis police: 28-year-old shot and killed along Delmar Blvd.

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Saturday in north city.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting happened just before 1:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of Delmar Boulevard, along the border of the Central West End and Lewis Place neighborhoods.

Officers in the area heard several gunshots and arrived to find 28-year-old Roderick Williams lying in the street. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371. If you’d like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.