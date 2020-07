ST. LOUIS – A 6-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon in south St. Louis, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Officers received a call for a shooting just before 3:20 p.m. in the 5000 block of S. Broadway, located in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.

Investigators suspect the child accidentally shot himself.

Homicide detectives were summoned to the scene as well.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as details become available.