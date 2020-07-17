St. Louis police accused of arresting homeless advocate for filming other arrests

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal lawsuit filed Friday accuses two St. Louis officers of slamming a woman to the ground and arresting her because she filmed others being arrested.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit on behalf of Sharon Morrow, a homeless advocate.

The lawsuit said Morrow was in downtown St. Louis in April 2019 to provide food and supplies for the homeless when she saw police arresting two others.

She began to use her cellphone to take a video of the arrests.

Later, two officers allegedly pulled Morrow from her car and slammed her face-down into the asphalt.

A police spokeswoman declined to comment.