St. Louis police: Another child involved in carjacking

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a boy believed to be between 12 and 14 years old was involved in a carjacking — the second time in two weeks that a child has assisted in the armed theft of a vehicle.

Police say an 11-year-old boy pistol-whipped a man last week while stealing a vehicle with his mother. It was reported that on Thursday, another boy and a young man with a gun robbed another victim of his vehicle. The latest crime happened at 5 a.m. on Broadway in the city’s north side.

Police say the victim agreed to give the suspects a ride. They allegedly pulled out a gun when the driver stopped the vehicle.

