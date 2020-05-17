St. Louis police: Argument leads to fatal shooting in Lewis Place

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating an overnight murder in a north city neighborhood.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting happened just after 2:15 a.m. in the 4700 block of McMillian Avenue, located in Lewis Place.

Police in the area heard gunfire and found the 38-year-old victim on the front porch of a residence. He’d been shot several times and was declared dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old man was taken into custody.

Police said the victim got into an argument with a third party—a 28-year-old woman—which became physical. The 38-year-old and 30-year-old got into a brief confrontation, at which point the 30-year-old shot the victim.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371. If you’d like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.