ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested a man Thursday suspected of a child sex crime earlier this week in a south city neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says a 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation. Police have not disclosed the identity of the suspect or announced charges as of Thursday afternoon.

“At this time in the investigation, we anticipate presenting the case to the Circuit Attorney’s Office for a charging decision tomorrow,” said Sgt. Charles Wall with SLMPD.

According to Wall, the crime occurred July 23 in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. Police did not provide a more specific hundred block of the incident.

Police say the victim, a 6-year-old boy, was riding his bicycle when a man walked up to the child, snatched him off the bike, and took the boy to a nearby vacant residence and sexually assaulted him.

It took nearly 24 hours after the police notified of the incident to make an arrest. Investigators have followed up on more than 100 leads, and there was a heavy police presence Thursday afternoon in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood and around Francis Park in response.

Sgt. Wall says cases like this are rare, and police had all hands on deck in attempts to find the suspect.

“Anytime we have incidents that involved children, here at the police department, you can certainly empathize with the family,” said Wall. “Anytime the child is a victim of any crime, especially a crime of this nature, we’re certainly going to do everything we can to bring justice with this family.”

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.