St. Louis police ask for help identifying girl killed in shooting

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a teenager who was found shot to death Wednesday night during a violent night across the city.

According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, firefighters and EMS were called to the 2800 block of Franklin Avenue in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood around 10:25 p.m. for a report of a “person down.” Once they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police described the victim as an African-American girl between 14 and 16 years of age. She’s approximately 5’6” tall and 116 pounds, with black medium-length braided hair.

The victim was wearing a black Nike zip-up hoodie jacket, a red t-shirt, olive green cargo pants (pictured) with grey sweats underneath, and red tennis shoes (also pictured).

Anyone with information on the girl’s identity is urged to call the city’s homicide division directly at 314-444-5371. If you have a tip and wish to remain anonymous and claim a reward, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.