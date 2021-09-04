St. Louis police ask for help in identifying suspect in recent shooting

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Metropolitan Police are asking for help in identifying a 55-year-old suspect involved in a shooting.

Officers responded to a report of shooting in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue Aug. 31 just before midnight. When police arrived on the scene, a victim was found with gunshot wounds to his head and shoulder.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and a witness were intervening in a domestic disturbance between the suspect and a woman.

When the suspect and woman separated, the suspect pulled out a firearm from his waistband and fired multiple shots at the victim, according to police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was listed as being in critical and stable condition.

The suspect fled on foot. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the police department directly at 314-444-2500, or anyone who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).