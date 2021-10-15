St. Louis Police ask for public’s help in solving three connected murders

ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s help in solving three murders that they believe are connected.

The killings happened three days apart in respectively – on Sept. 13, Sept. 16, and Sept. 19 in St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

The Sept. 13 shooting occurred just after 9:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at that location and found a girl, Marnay Haynes, who had been shot several times and was laying in the middle of the street. Haynes was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 16.

Haynes had been reported missing as a runaway but was not considered endangered.

On Sept. 16, city police were called to a shooting in the 3800 block of W. Florissant Avenue around 11:45 p.m. and found the body of 49-year-old Pamela Abercrombie.

Around 12:10 p.m. on Sept. 19, officers found 24-year-old Casey Ross shot to death in a vacant lot in the 1500 block of Mullanphy Street.

Police would not mention what evidence connects the three murders or who they may be looking for, but they are hoping the public can help investigators find the missing piece to the puzzle.

Police are not calling the person who may be responsible for the murders a serial killer.

“There was evidence that indicates that these are related,” Maj. Shawn Dance said. “As far as right, now we cannot go into what that evidence is.”

Anyone with information about these crimes is urged to call the police department. If you have a tip in any of the aforementioned investigations and wish to remain anonymous, you can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Other Crimes



Last month, the St. Louis Police Department issued a public safety alert regarding violent sex crimes. Police say sex workers were shot or shot at by unknown suspects. These shootings happened on Sept. 16 in the 3800 block of West Florissant and 4500 block of Adelaide.

Police also are investigating robbery incidents that occurred on Aug. 17 in the 4200 and 4500 blocks of Cote Brilliante Avenue. In those incidents, a suspect by the name of “D” met with women via MegaPersonals, a dating app/website for consensual sexual contact, and robbed the victims.

“D” is described as a black male in mid-20s, dark complexion with a clean-shaven face, thin to medium build with short deadlocks.