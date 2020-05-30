St. Louis police bracing for a weekend of violence following violent Friday

ST. LOUIS – It’s been a violent Friday in the St. Louis region as city and county police responded to nearly a dozen shootings.

Everyone seems to believe they have some solution to the violence happening in St. Louis. Residents say it’s time to speak now and put it in place as its getting too close to home.

“It was just frightening for no reason,” north county resident Diana Fales said.

Fales is still rattled by what she witnessed in front of her house Friday afternoon. What started out as a group of young people walking down Trampe street in Spanish Lake ended in violence.

“A car full of males went by and started shooting,” she said. “Hit the girl, ran off, hit two boys, they went that way and the girl laid in my front yard.”

Fales says she and her daughter tried their best to comfort the girl until first responders arrived.

St. Louis County police say that 14-year-old girl is now fighting for her life.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old male was shot as well and is expected to survive.

Ironically, the shooting happened right outside a home with a sign that say, “We must start loving each other.”

“They know nothing about true compassion, true love, and we have to give that back to them,” north county resident Eva Keys said.

Unfortunately, some love seems to be loss as this isn’t the only shooting in what appears to be a violent Friday.

Eight people were shot in both St. Louis City and County, with a 30-year-old man dying in north city.

With the warm weather lingering into the weekend, there’s some concerns this could resemble Memorial Day weekend of horror.

“We have to come together as one and change things,” Keys said.

With no word on any suspects in the shooting, residents are hopeful St. Louisans will wake up, put the guns down so they can stop living life in fear.

“I go to bed at night asking God to please let my bed be low enough so I can dodge a bullet tonight,” Fales said. “I don’t like to live like that. Nobody should live like that.”

If you have any information on any of the shootings that happened today or in the past, give Crimestoppers a call at 866-371-TIPS.