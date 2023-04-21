ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police chief Robert Tracy marked 100 days in office this week. He’ll speak about his new job at police headquarters. Tracy is originally from New York.

He was the first chief hired from outside the ranks of the St. Louis police department in the city’s history. He plans to talk about crime in the city, along with improving officer morale and building stronger community relationships.

Chief Tracy also swore in new members of the police force last night at Harris-Stowe State University. Fifteen recruits graduated from the St. Louis Police Academy after completing 32 weeks of training. Even after adding 15 new officers, the police department is still short about 200 officers as recruiting efforts continue.