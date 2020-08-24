St. Louis police confiscate guns, ATVs, and other vehicles in crackdown on downtown cruising

ST. LOUIS – Less than a week after a De Soto teenager was killed in a high-speed crash in the heart of downtown St. Louis, city law enforcement announced they’d made several arrests and confiscated guns and vehicles over the weekend in an effort to curb violence in the area.
On Monday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reported 9 arrests and dozens of citations issued over the weekend tied to cruising and other illegal activity. Authorities also towed 9 vehicles, 3 ATVs, and 1 motorcycle.
Several dozen citations were handed out for parking tag violations; police gave out tickets for drinking in public and operating an ATV on city streets.
The crackdown comes after the death of an underage girl in downtown.
Sierra Ward of De Soto was killed early Monday, August 17, when a speeding driver ran a red light and hit a pickup truck with her in the back, police said. She was 17.
Last week, the city began blocking off some downtown streets with concrete barriers.