St. Louis police connect three murders to 18-year-old man

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police today announced an unexpected connection between three murders. Their investigation revealed the man suspected of killing a mother and daughter in north St. Louis Wednesday, also killed a 26-year-old woman walking home in south St. Louis the night before.

The suspect, now charged, is 18-year-old Prinshun McClain. St. Louis Police say he was caught with the help of police in Granite City, Illinois Police.

Police say McClain broke into the apartment of his neighbors, killing a 27-year-old mother and her daughter in north St. Louis. He’s also charged with killing a 26-year-old actress he allegedly followed from a bus stop in south St. Louis.

“It’s a lot to accept in a very crazy world,” Jack Lane said. Lane worked with 26-year-old Tori Manisco in his role as executive producer of Stages St. Louis.

“She was really pursuing her acting. She did Avenue Q at Westport Play House and she was on a really great track as an actress,” Lane said.

Manisco was walking home after rehearsal from the bus to her home on Dover after about 10 p.m. Tuesday. McClain was allegedly following her and shot her on her front porch.

“She was walking home. That’s all she was doing – and I don’t know if we’ll ever know if she was aware someone was following her, but someone was following her and this was caught on footage,” Lane said.

Police reportedly found neighborhood ring camera footage of the suspect about seven seconds behind her.

Lane says he learned his friend and co-worker Manisco was murdered the day the new Kirkwood Performing Arts Center opened. Lane said, “He was so excited about the building of the Performing Arts Center. She never got to work here.”

“It was opening night day we got this news. It was very much like walking through haze,” Lane said.

About six miles north, police say the suspect struck again the next day – Wednesday. That’s when a family in north St. Louis learned about the murder of 27-year-old mom – Terri Bankhead and her eight-year-old daughter Da’Nilya Edwards. The mother/grandmother of the victims gave her thanks to the police today for making an arrest.

“They assured me they were going to catch this person and they did. So, I just want the good Lord to give me strength to be able to carry on without them it’s going to be so hard,” Terri Ward said.

The child’s grandfather Donovan Edwards added, “It takes all of us together to stop all these crimes out here. If we don’t step up and say anything, this is what’s going to happen to all these communities.”

Court records say shell casings match at both crime scenes and that suspect McClain can be seen on surveillance video wearing the same clothing at both crime scenes.