St. Louis Police alerting drivers as street racing event planned for weekend return

ST. LOUIS – Another large group of riders for a “Circle St. Louis” event is anticipated to take place this weekend downtown, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

A similar large-scale racing event was held Friday, Oct. 8, by Reign, a restaurant that the city ordered to close for being a public nuisance.

The last racing event, where hundreds of drivers participated, caused accidents citywide, according to police. Three people were arrested for leaving the scene of an accident/fleeing in the Gate District neighborhood.

No other citations were issued, but numerous cars are wanted for careless/reckless driving and fleeing.

In a press release, the police department said officers “will be actively tracking vehicles during our ongoing cruising detail, and will conduct follow-up investigations to hold reckless drivers accountable.”

“We will continue to work to ensure the safety of citizens and visitors in the city of St. Louis.”

The department also asks for residents to notify police if they see large groups of cars drag racing or performing stunts.