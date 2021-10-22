St. Louis Police crackdown on dangerous driving

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City drivers can expect to see police cracking down on dangerous driving.

Over the last three years, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has handled more than 250 fatal crashes citywide. Sixty-five of those accidents involved pedestrians.



Lt. Paul Lauer, the commander of the St. Louis City Police Traffic Division, said speed is the contributing factor in nearly 40 percent of all crashes.



“Our officers are out there with radar units, looking to slow and stop those above the speed limit,” Lauer said.

On Oct. 7th, a man was struck and killed crossing Gravois near Arsenal leaving a restaurant. The suspected hit and run driver has been arrested.

Five days later a woman was hit and killed crossing at Grand and St. Louis Avenue. The driver took off. There’s been no arrest.

Several days later, a man was hit and killed crossing Hampton near Gravois. The driver did stop and is cooperating with the police investigation.

Police say while they cannot prevent all crashes, it would be safe to say that many of these crashes could have been avoided if traffic laws had been followed.

“We are trying to get the message out that they need to obey the speed limit that is a contributing factor in these serious accidents, and field crashes and we want people to slow down and buckle up,” Lauer said.

St. Louis Police will be cracking down across downtown St. Louis at 4th and Washington in North City along North Grand Natural Bridge, Interstate 70, Union, and at South Jefferson and Lafayette.

“In an effort to increase traffic enforcement with the overall goal of reducing crashes, our department began a new traffic initiative in October of this year. Each district captain has designated three locations within their boundaries where most traffic crashes have occurred, and our traffic division has provided locations on our area highways,” according to a statement from the police department.