St. Louis Police discover body in torched vehicle

ST. LOUIS – A series of terrible discoveries on a quiet St. Louis block, as a vehicle burst into flames Tuesday morning, only for police to discover a body inside the car.

Investigators listed the victim as “John Doe,” a male victim who had yet to be identified as of Tuesday afternoon.

The ordeal unfolded near the intersection of Montclair and Wells avenues in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood around 6:30 a.m. The initial call was for a car fire but homicide investigators took the lead on the case, police said.

There was no word on whether the victim was killed before the fire.

Neighbors told FOX 2 they’d never seen the car on their block until Tuesday morning. It was parked along the curb and on fire.

“The boom woke us up. My husband heard the boom, thought it was the furnace going off,” one neighbor said. “We walked around trying to make sure it wasn’t the house. That’s when he heard the fire trucks coming. The whole car was emblazed and started popping like it had bullets inside or something…the car wasn’t a regular car that parks on the street. It had to have been brought over here.”

There’s no word from police on the victim’s age.

